Trivia for Avatar - Legend of Aang - Super Fan Quiz for The Last Airbender Trivia - Collector's Edition for iOS

By Alin Stanescu Free

Developer's Description

By Alin Stanescu

Trivia for Avatar - Legend of Aang is a fun quiz made by ManOfWar for the Avatar - Legend of Aang's fans out there.

Find out how much you know about Aang in an addictive quiz game.

Try to answer all the questions before the time runs out.

+ Guess the answer for many questions in Trivia for Avatar - Legend of Aang

+ Random difficulty questions.

+ Track your scores in a fun, addictive and free quiz game!

+ Test yourself to see how much you can remember from the television series with Trivia for Avatar - Legend of Aang quiz

Can you remember all the things that happened in the movies? Check that now in Trivia for Avatar - The Last Airbender - The fun an addictive quiz made for Avatar - Legend of Aang's fans.

NOTE - This quiz app is a fan made app for other fans and is used only for the purpose of review, criticism and entertainment. No copyright violations are intended under the fair use clause.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 1
