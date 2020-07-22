Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Trivia Africa is an African quiz/trivia app with multiple-choice questions to test your knowledge of Africa!
Here are the main features:
100s of multiple choice quiz questions
Exciting game modes
A Flag Quiz
Learn a lot about Africa
African facts, quotes & proverbs
Trivia Africa is developed by Dopefrica an initiative that celebrates and showcases African beauty, positivity and inspiration!
Download and Play Now!
You can contact us at bminitiatives1@gmail.com. We welcome and [highly] appreciated feedback and submissions!