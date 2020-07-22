Join or Sign In

Trivia Africa | Africa's Quiz App for Android

By Bezaleel Mambwe

By Bezaleel Mambwe

Trivia Africa is an African quiz/trivia app with multiple-choice questions to test your knowledge of Africa!

Here are the main features:

100s of multiple choice quiz questions

Exciting game modes

A Flag Quiz

Learn a lot about Africa

African facts, quotes & proverbs

Trivia Africa is developed by Dopefrica an initiative that celebrates and showcases African beauty, positivity and inspiration!

Download and Play Now!

You can contact us at bminitiatives1@gmail.com. We welcome and [highly] appreciated feedback and submissions!

version 2.44

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 2.44

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
