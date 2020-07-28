Join or Sign In

Trippo Cheap Flights & Hotels for iOS

By OurHaystack Free

Developer's Description

By OurHaystack

Trippo compares thousands of flights and hotel prices across hundreds of airlines and countries to give you the best travel deals on your mobile.

Find & Compare the Best Hotel Deals from Airbnb, Booking.com, Hotels.com, Agoda, Expedia & 200+ Online Booking Agencies with just one search!

Trippo makes it incredibly easy to find and book a great deal flights & hotel bookings. Three taps, one swipe, your trip is booked!

We cover both the domestic and international markets to find the best rates, even last-minute flights & hotel deals!

Our Features:

Flight Search - Our search engines compare 1000s of airlines and online travel agencies to get you the best and lowest flight ticket. Sort flights by price, time, or duration from any airline.

Hotel Search - Compare all the top travel sites in just one search to find the best hotel deals! Pay when you book or when you arrive at the hotel.

Book Tickets skip-the-line and fast-track tickets to museums, galleries, cruises, theme parks, guided tours, and many other attractions.

Interactive Map: Choose the best and cheapest hotels directly from the city map.

Multi-city travel - Easy to find fares when you fly multiple cities during a trip. Enter a departure date and destination, and your trip-ready!

Advanced filter option - Find your preferred deals easily through our advanced filter option which is available in all categories.

Explore options with Price Map: A convenient price map displays cheap plane tickets across several destinations. Pick a place, book flights with peace of mind, and save.

Note: Our App helps you to find cheap flights between two destinations. We dont sell airline tickets directly. You will be redirected to the selected booking service website to book your flight or hotel stay.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
