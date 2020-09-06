Join or Sign In

Trinity Seven -The Game of Anime & Beautiful Girls for Android

By Avex Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Avex Technologies

An auto battle RPG based on a popular anime with all the gorgeous girls you can handle!

Enjoy spending time with the girls while listening to their cute voices, dubbed by famous anime voice actors!

This game is recommended for...

- Anime lovers

- Anime RPG lovers

- People who love games based on their favorite anime

- People who want to play anime RPGs - Bishojo anime lovers

- People looking for a bishojo anime game - Bishojo game lovers

- People looking for a game where they can train cute anime girls

- People looking for a romance sim where they can date a cute anime girl

- Bishojo RPG lovers - People who want to play a cute RPG by themselves

- People who like anime that feature a lot of cute girls

- People who play a lot of games with cute girls

- People who like Japanese anime voice actors

- RPG lovers

- People looking for apps for adults

- People who like fantasy

- People looking for games with more interaction

- Puzzle game lovers

How to Play

1. Easy to play with one finger!

Trace the Magic Bullets to damage enemies!

Enjoy simple gameplay with flashy battles!

2. Auto Battle!

Form a group of cute magi from the well-known anime and watch them battle enemies automatically!

Make your very own dream faction!

3. Super Rewarding!

Level up your magi to unlock special stories!

Cuddle up with your cuties and magi!

Story

Our hero, Arata Kasuga, faces off against the Breakdown Phenomenon attacking Biblia Academy and the seven suns that suddenly appear in the sky.

Solve the mystery of the Breakdown Phenomenon while working together with Trinity Seven!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.2

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 6.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
