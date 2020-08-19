Sign in to add and modify your software
The Trinidad and Tobago Salary Calculator allows persons to calculate their net income based on the 2016 - 2020 tax laws of Trinidad and Tobago. Find out how much taxes are deducted from your monthly salary. The taxes considered are:
- Income Tax / Pay as you earn (PAYE) ,
- Health Surcharge (HS) and
- National Insurance System (NIS)
Check out the Frequently Asked Questions in the App (About tab) to find out what these terms mean.
Disclaimer: The creator of this website is not an accountant but liaises with accountants. The calculations assume a 40-hour work week. Suggestions and queries are welcomed