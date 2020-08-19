Join or Sign In

Trinidad & Tobago Salary Calculator for Android

By A12 App Development

Developer's Description

By A12 App Development

The Trinidad and Tobago Salary Calculator allows persons to calculate their net income based on the 2016 - 2020 tax laws of Trinidad and Tobago. Find out how much taxes are deducted from your monthly salary. The taxes considered are:

- Income Tax / Pay as you earn (PAYE) ,

- Health Surcharge (HS) and

- National Insurance System (NIS)

Check out the Frequently Asked Questions in the App (About tab) to find out what these terms mean.

Disclaimer: The creator of this website is not an accountant but liaises with accountants. The calculations assume a 40-hour work week. Suggestions and queries are welcomed

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

