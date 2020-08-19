The Trinidad and Tobago Salary Calculator allows persons to calculate their net income based on the 2016 - 2020 tax laws of Trinidad and Tobago. Find out how much taxes are deducted from your monthly salary. The taxes considered are:

- Income Tax / Pay as you earn (PAYE) ,

- Health Surcharge (HS) and

- National Insurance System (NIS)

Check out the Frequently Asked Questions in the App (About tab) to find out what these terms mean.

Disclaimer: The creator of this website is not an accountant but liaises with accountants. The calculations assume a 40-hour work week. Suggestions and queries are welcomed