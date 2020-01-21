X

Triangle Head's Adventure for iOS

By Ahmet Kamil Keles Free

Developer's Description

By Ahmet Kamil Keles

In this retro, pixel-art adventure game, you try to find a cure for your shape-shifting problems.

"I have got a curse. A curse that shows itself every full moon. My head turns into a triangle!

I have got a date with a pretty girl. She is about to come to my place. I must do something before she arrives! I have got only two minutes!"

You are given 120 seconds to fix your head before your date arrives.

* 320x180 resolution

* Voice acting

Ahmet Kamil Kele: Programming, story, design, voice acting

Turgut In: Arts

Ezgi etin: Design, voice acting

Ouzhan Orhan: Design

Musics: alar ahin, Talha Kaya

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping