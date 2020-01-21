In this retro, pixel-art adventure game, you try to find a cure for your shape-shifting problems.

"I have got a curse. A curse that shows itself every full moon. My head turns into a triangle!

I have got a date with a pretty girl. She is about to come to my place. I must do something before she arrives! I have got only two minutes!"

You are given 120 seconds to fix your head before your date arrives.

* 320x180 resolution

* Voice acting

Ahmet Kamil Kele: Programming, story, design, voice acting

Turgut In: Arts

Ezgi etin: Design, voice acting

Ouzhan Orhan: Design

Musics: alar ahin, Talha Kaya