In this retro, pixel-art adventure game, you try to find a cure for your shape-shifting problems.
"I have got a curse. A curse that shows itself every full moon. My head turns into a triangle!
I have got a date with a pretty girl. She is about to come to my place. I must do something before she arrives! I have got only two minutes!"
You are given 120 seconds to fix your head before your date arrives.
* 320x180 resolution
* Voice acting
Ahmet Kamil Kele: Programming, story, design, voice acting
Turgut In: Arts
Ezgi etin: Design, voice acting
Ouzhan Orhan: Design
Musics: alar ahin, Talha Kaya
