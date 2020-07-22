Join or Sign In

Trex Ruthless:Robot Dino Fighting Arcade Game for iOS

Developer's Description

Tyrannosaurus rex, one of the late Cretaceous period carnivorous dinosaur of the most ferocious.

Now, you can try to assemble a steel Tyrannosaurus own, he has three forms, dinosaur shape, form and fighters who form.

After assembly is successful, you can simulate an alien monster Tyrannosaurus Rex Battle, plant simulation shooting training shooting, war planes, and so what, quickly join it!

feature:

* It is always free

* Simple game controls, just move and assembly, as well as TAP

* beautiful picture

* To provide you with endless fun mode

* Share score with your friends, you play Guess how many points?

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
