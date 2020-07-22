Tyrannosaurus rex, one of the late Cretaceous period carnivorous dinosaur of the most ferocious.

Now, you can try to assemble a steel Tyrannosaurus own, he has three forms, dinosaur shape, form and fighters who form.

After assembly is successful, you can simulate an alien monster Tyrannosaurus Rex Battle, plant simulation shooting training shooting, war planes, and so what, quickly join it!

feature:

* It is always free

* Simple game controls, just move and assembly, as well as TAP

* beautiful picture

* To provide you with endless fun mode

* Share score with your friends, you play Guess how many points?