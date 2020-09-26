Join or Sign In

TrekNorth Jr & Sr High School for iOS

TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School

By TrekNorth Junior & Senior High School

The official app for TrekNorth Jr & Sr High School allows users direct access to the most recent news, announcements and event calendars. Customize the app to display information relevant to a specific campus and to receive important notifications from the district. Users may also access the directory of district faculty and staff, view dining menus, find the location of district events, contact campuses and departments, follow athletic scores and updates, and much more.

September 26, 2020
iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

