Trees Don't Tell for Android

By Hosted Games Free

Developer's Description

By Hosted Games

Find your way through the haunting forests in this puzzle narrative. Is this nightmare or reality? The trees trap all who enter. You must discover what it takes to truly be free.

Trees Dont Tell is a spooky interactive puzzle novel by Taylor Zane, where your choices help you find your way through the story. Its mostly text-basedwithout graphics or sound effects and fueled by the vast, unstoppable power of your imagination.

Folk tales have spread about the forests of Shonnra Morr. Tales of were beasts, ghosts and demons. The trees are a hotspot for paranormal encouraging all who are curious. Teens go to explore but few dare to enter. Of the few that do, none have returned.

Choose to play as a male or female.

Unique action loop counter that really defines the insanity of the forest.

Every choice you make is on you. Which way do you go? Which item do you investigate? Some lead to answers, some lead to death.

Entire items, rooms and even characters can be left undiscovered for multiple playthroughs.

Uncover the history kept secret by the forest.

A beast stalks you amongst the shadows. Escape his grasp or be devoured.

Unveil the reality of your worst nightmare.

The trees trap all who enter. How many times will you die?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
