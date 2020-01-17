X

Treasure Hunt | Underwater for Android

By Pixels Play Games Free

Developer's Description

By Pixels Play Games

Love to find treasure in the depth of the sea? Treasure Hunt Underwater is a game of scuba diver who wants to get rich and find treasure is a dream of his life.

How To Play:

1-Dive into the sea with your scuba diving outfits.

2-First you have to find the key of the Gold box in the sea there will be an initial hind for the key.

3-Find the key and bring it to the Gold Box to unlock the treasure.

There will be many difficulties in your journey to find the treasure. Be careful of hungry Sharks and deadly sea mines. You have to dive into the ocean caves, swim in the sea trees, you will face many sea mines that have been planted for destroying ships.

Sharks will definitely give you a hard time and swim through the hungry sharks in the deep sea is death. First you have to find the key of the treasure and the key is protected by many dangerous predators.

Features of Treasure Hunt Underwater:

1- Cool Underwater environment

2- Realistic scuba diving physics

3 Fun to play with fishes and sharks

4- Amazing deep sea diving experience

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Roblox

Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Pokemon GO

The Walking Dead: Season One

Free
Play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal, who has been given a second chance at life in a world devastated.
Android
The Walking Dead: Season One

Stranger Things: The Game

Free
Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure.
Android
Stranger Things: The Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping