Love to find treasure in the depth of the sea? Treasure Hunt Underwater is a game of scuba diver who wants to get rich and find treasure is a dream of his life.

How To Play:

1-Dive into the sea with your scuba diving outfits.

2-First you have to find the key of the Gold box in the sea there will be an initial hind for the key.

3-Find the key and bring it to the Gold Box to unlock the treasure.

There will be many difficulties in your journey to find the treasure. Be careful of hungry Sharks and deadly sea mines. You have to dive into the ocean caves, swim in the sea trees, you will face many sea mines that have been planted for destroying ships.

Sharks will definitely give you a hard time and swim through the hungry sharks in the deep sea is death. First you have to find the key of the treasure and the key is protected by many dangerous predators.

Features of Treasure Hunt Underwater:

1- Cool Underwater environment

2- Realistic scuba diving physics

3 Fun to play with fishes and sharks

4- Amazing deep sea diving experience