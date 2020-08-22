Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Trc's CIDETRAK Installation for iOS

By Jeff Barnes Free

Developer's Description

By Jeff Barnes

Trc's CIDETRAK MD Installation Mapping App provides GPS/data-driven orchard maps and key metrics for planting size and tree row spacing in real time. This user-friendly app calculates the quantity and distribution of CIDETRAK Mating Disruption dispensers in apples, pears, peaches, almonds, pistachios, walnuts and other orchard and row crops. It is especially useful for defining application parameters for CIDETRAK MESO dispensers.

Key Features of the CIDETRAK MD Installation Mapping App:

1) Allows identification and development of CIDETRAK MD installation mapping for each orchard or planting, regardless of cropfor multiple ranches.

2) Stores data on each planting permanently and allows for revisions at any time.

3) Allows each planting, regardless of geometry, to be pinned and outlined seamlessly over Google maps, beginning at an address, statement and/or pin of longitude and latitude.

4) Provides highly accurate metrics of planting size and geometry for any orchard, regardless of its geometric pattern, using a simple pin and outline technique.

5) Allows for revisions around missing trees, buildings and facilities, and automatically adjusts key metrics to accommodate these interruptions.

6) Provides input range for design of CIDETRAK dispenser distribution pattern by row and tree spacing.

7) Displays dispenser installation, mapped to overlay each orchard according to a users design, for viewing on mobile devices, laptops or desktop computers.

8) User can print each orchards map and metrics from the web at any time.

9) Generates a real-time image that follows the user from installation point to installation point in each orchard.

10) Allows user to easily modify input data or design information by changing input metrics or adjusting the outline of the orchard geometry and immediately view the new results.

CIDETRAK passive dispenser and packaging technology was conceived and developed by Trc Inc. to optimize the performance of pheromone, kairomone and other semiochemicals to meet the specific needs of growers. CIDETRAK mating disruption products are registered and used on pome and stone fruit, tree nuts and row crops worldwide. Trc Inc. is a customer-focused, market-driven organization that develops, manufactures and markets insect pheromone- and kairomone-based products designed to respond to customer needs, protect food production and preserve the environment. Trc is dedicated to conducting business in a manner that ensures a net economic benefit for the employees, customers and local and global communities who make its growth and success possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now