Trc's CIDETRAK MD Installation Mapping App provides GPS/data-driven orchard maps and key metrics for planting size and tree row spacing in real time. This user-friendly app calculates the quantity and distribution of CIDETRAK Mating Disruption dispensers in apples, pears, peaches, almonds, pistachios, walnuts and other orchard and row crops. It is especially useful for defining application parameters for CIDETRAK MESO dispensers.

Key Features of the CIDETRAK MD Installation Mapping App:

1) Allows identification and development of CIDETRAK MD installation mapping for each orchard or planting, regardless of cropfor multiple ranches.

2) Stores data on each planting permanently and allows for revisions at any time.

3) Allows each planting, regardless of geometry, to be pinned and outlined seamlessly over Google maps, beginning at an address, statement and/or pin of longitude and latitude.

4) Provides highly accurate metrics of planting size and geometry for any orchard, regardless of its geometric pattern, using a simple pin and outline technique.

5) Allows for revisions around missing trees, buildings and facilities, and automatically adjusts key metrics to accommodate these interruptions.

6) Provides input range for design of CIDETRAK dispenser distribution pattern by row and tree spacing.

7) Displays dispenser installation, mapped to overlay each orchard according to a users design, for viewing on mobile devices, laptops or desktop computers.

8) User can print each orchards map and metrics from the web at any time.

9) Generates a real-time image that follows the user from installation point to installation point in each orchard.

10) Allows user to easily modify input data or design information by changing input metrics or adjusting the outline of the orchard geometry and immediately view the new results.

CIDETRAK passive dispenser and packaging technology was conceived and developed by Trc Inc. to optimize the performance of pheromone, kairomone and other semiochemicals to meet the specific needs of growers. CIDETRAK mating disruption products are registered and used on pome and stone fruit, tree nuts and row crops worldwide. Trc Inc. is a customer-focused, market-driven organization that develops, manufactures and markets insect pheromone- and kairomone-based products designed to respond to customer needs, protect food production and preserve the environment. Trc is dedicated to conducting business in a manner that ensures a net economic benefit for the employees, customers and local and global communities who make its growth and success possible.