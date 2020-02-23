Trap.nz is the collaboration tool of choice in the march toward Predator Free 2050. Used and funded by many of NZ's regional councils it provides project coordinators, volunteers, and landowners the ability to each play a core role in dramatically improving the environment we live in.

The app is your on the ground tool for mapping, locating and managing trap, monitoring site and bait station records:

- Simplified data entry (no more spreadsheets)

- Seamless on-line / off-line synchronisation (no network coverage required)

- Built in 5 minute bird count functionality

- Real time status of installations

- Scheduling and daily logs

- An array of base maps including topographic, street, aerial and parcel boundaries

- Integration with many remote monitoring tools (such as econode and celium)

To get started you will need a Trap.NZ account and a project. It's free, so sign up and join or create a project at https://trap.nz

Trap.nz takes away the need for in-house GIS skills and for larger projects removes the many hours of managing spreadsheets. Providing evidence and accountability for funding becomes trivial.

With a Trap.nz project you get:

- User management (control access levels, assign traps etc)

- Access to powerful reporting including Heat Maps (all at the click of a button)

- Printable maps (great for non-techy team members)

- Reporting across multiple projects

- Import and export data at any time (for use in other systems)

Trap.NZ is provided by the passionate folk at Groundtruth Ltd with the amazing support of:

Northland Regional Council

Auckland Council

Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Taranaki Regional Council

Predator Free Wellington

Taranaki Mounga Project

Project Janzoon

Manaaki Whenua (Landcare Research)

NEXT foundation

Regional Council Biomanagers Group

WWF