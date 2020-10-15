IMPORTANT NOTE: this theme won't be updated anymore. Support ends with Pie.

Transparent Pie/Oreo/OxygenOS/Nougat is a substratum theme. If you don't know what I'm talking about, please don't download this theme because you won't be able to use it.

This theme supports:

-Android Pie AOSP (9.0) stock rom and custom roms.

-Android Oreo AOSP (8.0 and 8.1) stock rom and custom roms. Andromeda is required if unrooted.

-Oxygen OS Oreo (Oneplus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T). Andromeda is required if unrooted.

-Android Nougat AOSP custom roms.

Other versions (for example Samsung) are not officially supported so try at your own risk!

Like a glass!! This is Transparent Pie/Oreo/OxygenOS/Nougat theme for Substratum theme engine. Many apps of your rom will become transparent! You can choose a wallpaper and use it as background for your apps. Every time you change wallpaper, you have a new theme! I suggest to try this theme also with live wallpapers. The level of personalization allowed has really no limits! You can customize everything! Colors, styles and more. You won't find a better transparent / clear theme than this very easily!

HOW TO INSTALL

1)open substratum app and select Transparent theme

2a)To have apps themed with their original colors: choose a "StockColors" option in the top selector (according to your Android version), then select the overlays and the options that you want (except options concerning colors)

2b)To have apps themed with the custom colors you want: choose a "CustomColors" option in the top selector (according to your Android version), then select the overlays and the options that you want (don't forget to set AppBarsColor and AccentColor options in android system overlay in this case)

3)Use the floating button to apply overlays

4)Reboot

[only for OxygenOS: set the default theme in settings/display/theme]

FEATURES

-many apps of your rom will be transparent

-a lot of customizations like choosing the percentage of transparency of the background, the color of the themed apps and much more

-caviar dreams font included

-custom wallpapers included

STAY UPDATED - TRANSPARENT PIE/OREO/OXYGENOS/NOUGAT

To stay updated about Transparent and my other projects: bit.ly/2Sx96Uh

Rate this theme if you like it, it will be very appreciated and it will help a lot :)

If you have any issue or question, contact me!

Enjoy Transparent Pie/Oreo/Oxygen OS/Nougat theme!