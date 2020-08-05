Join or Sign In

Translator for text Without Internet and 100% free for Android

Educational systems

Developer's Description

Educational systems

"Translator Without Internet and 100% free" is a free android application that helps you translate words and sentences easily and witouht internet.

This app allows you to translate texts from images and pictures as well as it provides you with an imporved version of the translation online 100% free.

This app provides you with an exellent user experience. Mutliple languages are supported amongs them: English, Portugues, French, Spanish, Turkish and Russian.

Features:

The app is totally free, 100%.

Many language translation

No internet is required

Diccionary/translator

Picture translation/photo translation

Easy graphical interface

Translation of text from mages and photos

List of supported languages:

English to French

English to Spanish

English to Portuguese

English to Russian

English to Turkish

French to English

Portuguese to English

Russian to English

Spanish to English

Turkish to English

Please feel free to contact us at: bobos.james1989@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6

General

August 5, 2020
August 5, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems

Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

0
0
Report Software

