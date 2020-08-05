Sign in to add and modify your software
"Translator Without Internet and 100% free" is a free android application that helps you translate words and sentences easily and witouht internet.
This app allows you to translate texts from images and pictures as well as it provides you with an imporved version of the translation online 100% free.
This app provides you with an exellent user experience. Mutliple languages are supported amongs them: English, Portugues, French, Spanish, Turkish and Russian.
Features:
The app is totally free, 100%.
Many language translation
No internet is required
Diccionary/translator
Picture translation/photo translation
Easy graphical interface
Translation of text from mages and photos
List of supported languages:
English to French
English to Spanish
English to Portuguese
English to Russian
English to Turkish
French to English
Portuguese to English
Russian to English
Spanish to English
Turkish to English
Please feel free to contact us at: bobos.james1989@gmail.com