Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

TransLoc | OnDemand Driver for iOS

By TransLoc Free

Developer's Description

By TransLoc

Dynamically-routed transit by request is an option for every system with TransLoc OnDemand

Demand-response transit applications include University Safe Ride programs, accessibility support for fixed-route transit systems, and first mile/last mile connectivity options. TransLoc OnDemand can also help replace low-performing routes and streamline the efficiency of an agencys entire system.

The TransLoc Driver mobile app is the only way for drivers on TransLoc's OnDemand service to properly serve their riders. If you're a customer of TransLoc OnDemand, this is the app your drivers need to access the system.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1008.4.1

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 1008.4.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Free
Find the best places in town and the information you need to get there.
iOS
Google Maps - Navigation & Transit

Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Free
Join drivers in your area and share real-time traffic & road info to save time and gas money.
iOS
Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
The ultimate transit app for complex cities.
iOS
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

GoTrax

Free
Manage and optimize your fleet with ease. This app provides all the fleet management tools you need to optimize your business's logistics...
iOS
GoTrax

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now