Dynamically-routed transit by request is an option for every system with TransLoc OnDemand

Demand-response transit applications include University Safe Ride programs, accessibility support for fixed-route transit systems, and first mile/last mile connectivity options. TransLoc OnDemand can also help replace low-performing routes and streamline the efficiency of an agencys entire system.

The TransLoc Driver mobile app is the only way for drivers on TransLoc's OnDemand service to properly serve their riders. If you're a customer of TransLoc OnDemand, this is the app your drivers need to access the system.