Training for Avid Media Composer and Symphony 6.5 will help you learn to edit like a pro regardless of past software experience. Avid Master Editor, Steve Hullfish, will guide you through a series of information-packed Class on Demand lessons. See lessons below for more details.
Topics include:
Course Introduction
1.1: Overview | Introduction
1.2: Overview | Loading Course Materials
1.3: Overview | Starting a Project
1.4: Overview | The Avid Interface
1.5: Overview | Working in the Project Window
1.6: Overview | Organizing Bins
1.7: Overview | Creating a ""Launch Project""
2.1: Media | Introduction
2.2: Media | Capturing
2.3: Media | Importing
2.4: Media | Batch Importing
2.5: Media | AMA
2.6: Media | Media Management
2.7: Media | Consolidating and Transcoding
2.8: Media | Email Notifications
2.9: Media | Avid Marketplace
3.1: Editing | Introduction
3.2: Editing | View and Mark Footage
3.3: Editing | Creating and Editing Sequences
3.4: Editing | Timeline Overview
3.5: Editing | Editing in the Timeline
3.6: Editing | Multicam Editing
3.7: Editing | Working with Trim Edits
3.8: Editing | Using Find
3.9: Editing | PhraseFind
3.10: Editing | ScriptSync
4.1: Customization | Introduction
4.2: Customization | Settings List
4.3: Customization | Other Settings
4.4: Customization | Understanding Buttons
4.5: Customization | Mapping Buttons
4.6: Customization | Customizing the Mouse
4.7: Customization | Workspaces
5.1: Audio | Introduction
5.2: Audio | Audio Tools
5.3: Audio | Audio in the Timeline
5.4: Audio | Surround Sound
6.1: Effects | Introduction
6.2: Effects | Effects Concepts
6.3: Effects | Applying Effects
6.4: Effects | Customizing Effects
6.5: Effects | Working with Keyframes
6.6: Effects | Plugin Effects
6.7: Effects | Motion Effects
6.8: Effects | Layered and Nested Effects
6.9: Effects | Reformatting and Pan and Scan
6.10: Effects | Promoting Effects to 3D
6.11: Effects | Intraframe Editing
6.12: Effects | Stabilizing
6.13: Effects | The Title Tool
6.14: Effects | Marquee
6.15: Effects | Keying
7.1: Color Correction | Introduction
7.2: Color Correction | Color Correction Interface
7.3: Color Correction | Color Correcting
8.1: Symphony Color Correction | Introduction
8.2: Symphony Color Correction | Relational Color Correction
8.3: Symphony Color Correction | HSL Tab
8.4: Symphony Color Correction | Channels Tab
8.5: Symphony Color Correction | Levels Tab
8.6: Symphony Color Correction | Secondaries Tab
9.1: Output | Introduction
9.2: Output | Exporting Frames, Clips and Sequences
9.3: Output | Tape Layoff
9.4: Output | Conforming and Transferring Projects
Course Conclusion
Sponsor Chapter | AJA
Sponsor Chapter | Ensemble Designs' Bright Eye 72 Setup
Sponsor Chapter | NVIDIA
Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Customizing
Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Benefits
Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Creating Presets
Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Capture & Overlay
Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Gamut Displays
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.