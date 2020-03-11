X

Training Avid Media Comp. 6.5 for Android

By Netframes $99.99

Developer's Description

By Netframes

Training for Avid Media Composer and Symphony 6.5 will help you learn to edit like a pro regardless of past software experience. Avid Master Editor, Steve Hullfish, will guide you through a series of information-packed Class on Demand lessons. See lessons below for more details.

Topics include:

Course Introduction

1.1: Overview | Introduction

1.2: Overview | Loading Course Materials

1.3: Overview | Starting a Project

1.4: Overview | The Avid Interface

1.5: Overview | Working in the Project Window

1.6: Overview | Organizing Bins

1.7: Overview | Creating a ""Launch Project""

2.1: Media | Introduction

2.2: Media | Capturing

2.3: Media | Importing

2.4: Media | Batch Importing

2.5: Media | AMA

2.6: Media | Media Management

2.7: Media | Consolidating and Transcoding

2.8: Media | Email Notifications

2.9: Media | Avid Marketplace

3.1: Editing | Introduction

3.2: Editing | View and Mark Footage

3.3: Editing | Creating and Editing Sequences

3.4: Editing | Timeline Overview

3.5: Editing | Editing in the Timeline

3.6: Editing | Multicam Editing

3.7: Editing | Working with Trim Edits

3.8: Editing | Using Find

3.9: Editing | PhraseFind

3.10: Editing | ScriptSync

4.1: Customization | Introduction

4.2: Customization | Settings List

4.3: Customization | Other Settings

4.4: Customization | Understanding Buttons

4.5: Customization | Mapping Buttons

4.6: Customization | Customizing the Mouse

4.7: Customization | Workspaces

5.1: Audio | Introduction

5.2: Audio | Audio Tools

5.3: Audio | Audio in the Timeline

5.4: Audio | Surround Sound

6.1: Effects | Introduction

6.2: Effects | Effects Concepts

6.3: Effects | Applying Effects

6.4: Effects | Customizing Effects

6.5: Effects | Working with Keyframes

6.6: Effects | Plugin Effects

6.7: Effects | Motion Effects

6.8: Effects | Layered and Nested Effects

6.9: Effects | Reformatting and Pan and Scan

6.10: Effects | Promoting Effects to 3D

6.11: Effects | Intraframe Editing

6.12: Effects | Stabilizing

6.13: Effects | The Title Tool

6.14: Effects | Marquee

6.15: Effects | Keying

7.1: Color Correction | Introduction

7.2: Color Correction | Color Correction Interface

7.3: Color Correction | Color Correcting

8.1: Symphony Color Correction | Introduction

8.2: Symphony Color Correction | Relational Color Correction

8.3: Symphony Color Correction | HSL Tab

8.4: Symphony Color Correction | Channels Tab

8.5: Symphony Color Correction | Levels Tab

8.6: Symphony Color Correction | Secondaries Tab

9.1: Output | Introduction

9.2: Output | Exporting Frames, Clips and Sequences

9.3: Output | Tape Layoff

9.4: Output | Conforming and Transferring Projects

Course Conclusion

Sponsor Chapter | AJA

Sponsor Chapter | Ensemble Designs' Bright Eye 72 Setup

Sponsor Chapter | NVIDIA

Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Customizing

Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Benefits

Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Creating Presets

Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Capture & Overlay

Sponsor Chapter | Tektronix WFM 5200: Gamut Displays

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube

Free
Get the official YouTube app for Android phones and tablets.
Android
YouTube

MX Player

Free
Watch videos in various formats.
Android
MX Player

YouTube Red

$9.99
Watch videos without interruptions.
Android
YouTube Red

VLC for Android

Free
Play any video and audio files, as well as network streams, network shares, and drives, and DVD ISOs.
Android
VLC for Android

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping