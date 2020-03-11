Training for Avid Media Composer and Symphony 6.5 will help you learn to edit like a pro regardless of past software experience. Avid Master Editor, Steve Hullfish, will guide you through a series of information-packed Class on Demand lessons. See lessons below for more details.

Topics include:

Course Introduction

1.1: Overview | Introduction

1.2: Overview | Loading Course Materials

1.3: Overview | Starting a Project

1.4: Overview | The Avid Interface

1.5: Overview | Working in the Project Window

1.6: Overview | Organizing Bins

1.7: Overview | Creating a ""Launch Project""

2.1: Media | Introduction

2.2: Media | Capturing

2.3: Media | Importing

2.4: Media | Batch Importing

2.5: Media | AMA

2.6: Media | Media Management

2.7: Media | Consolidating and Transcoding

2.8: Media | Email Notifications

2.9: Media | Avid Marketplace

3.1: Editing | Introduction

3.2: Editing | View and Mark Footage

3.3: Editing | Creating and Editing Sequences

3.4: Editing | Timeline Overview

3.5: Editing | Editing in the Timeline

3.6: Editing | Multicam Editing

3.7: Editing | Working with Trim Edits

3.8: Editing | Using Find

3.9: Editing | PhraseFind

3.10: Editing | ScriptSync

4.1: Customization | Introduction

4.2: Customization | Settings List

4.3: Customization | Other Settings

4.4: Customization | Understanding Buttons

4.5: Customization | Mapping Buttons

4.6: Customization | Customizing the Mouse

4.7: Customization | Workspaces

5.1: Audio | Introduction

5.2: Audio | Audio Tools

5.3: Audio | Audio in the Timeline

5.4: Audio | Surround Sound

6.1: Effects | Introduction

6.2: Effects | Effects Concepts

6.3: Effects | Applying Effects

6.4: Effects | Customizing Effects

6.5: Effects | Working with Keyframes

6.6: Effects | Plugin Effects

6.7: Effects | Motion Effects

6.8: Effects | Layered and Nested Effects

6.9: Effects | Reformatting and Pan and Scan

6.10: Effects | Promoting Effects to 3D

6.11: Effects | Intraframe Editing

6.12: Effects | Stabilizing

6.13: Effects | The Title Tool

6.14: Effects | Marquee

6.15: Effects | Keying

7.1: Color Correction | Introduction

7.2: Color Correction | Color Correction Interface

7.3: Color Correction | Color Correcting

8.1: Symphony Color Correction | Introduction

8.2: Symphony Color Correction | Relational Color Correction

8.3: Symphony Color Correction | HSL Tab

8.4: Symphony Color Correction | Channels Tab

8.5: Symphony Color Correction | Levels Tab

8.6: Symphony Color Correction | Secondaries Tab

9.1: Output | Introduction

9.2: Output | Exporting Frames, Clips and Sequences

9.3: Output | Tape Layoff

9.4: Output | Conforming and Transferring Projects

Course Conclusion

