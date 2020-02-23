X

Train Simulator 2020:Mountain Train Real Driving for Android

By Tap And Touch Free Games Free

Developer's Description

By Tap And Touch Free Games

Have you ever traveled in train? Do you love trains? Then this game is for you. Drive most amazing trains in this Train Game. This is a Real Mountain Train Game. Drive the trains across mountains and transport people and goods in these hill stations. Select your train to start the adventure based ride. Follow the instructions to drive carefully. Do not over speed. Be in speed limit to earn more points. Complete the journey and halt the brake at exact parking place.

Do not break signals. Follow the rules. Honk at the road crossings to earn bonus points. Use the diversion when shown to avoid accidents. Reach the destination before the time. Safety is most important hence drive carefully.

Features:

* Train Simulation and Driving Game

* Easy and Smooth Controls

* Fun To Play

* Many Addictive Levels

* Multiple Themes

* Many Trains to Drive

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 11
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping