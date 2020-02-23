Have you ever traveled in train? Do you love trains? Then this game is for you. Drive most amazing trains in this Train Game. This is a Real Mountain Train Game. Drive the trains across mountains and transport people and goods in these hill stations. Select your train to start the adventure based ride. Follow the instructions to drive carefully. Do not over speed. Be in speed limit to earn more points. Complete the journey and halt the brake at exact parking place.

Do not break signals. Follow the rules. Honk at the road crossings to earn bonus points. Use the diversion when shown to avoid accidents. Reach the destination before the time. Safety is most important hence drive carefully.

Features:

* Train Simulation and Driving Game

* Easy and Smooth Controls

* Fun To Play

* Many Addictive Levels

* Multiple Themes

* Many Trains to Drive