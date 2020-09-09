Join or Sign In

Train Running Status & PNR Status for Android

By Tech Tool Media Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Tech Tool Media Apps

Know train schedule and route of train with halt duration at its stops. You can also check all the intermediate stations between any 2 stops while checking the live train status. This along with PNR enquiry prediction is one of the unique features of this train app.

Just enter the train name or number in the search box of the app and auto complete will help you in completing name/number. select and get summarized live IRCTC/NTES train status and information anytime, anywhere. Select a different date from floating menu or refresh the status. Search history contains route information.

Train Live Location -Train PNR Status, time tables, station status, PNR enquiry, a unique berth & seat calc, and reservation date calc for Indian Railways.

Enter the PNR number, get the latest status of PNR. Clicking on PNR number(In available Previous/Upcoming list) will refresh the PNR. Clicking on Train number will show you the live running status.

This app gives accurate information even on low connectivity. This Railways app is important for those who travel in trains. This app is very helpful for them to check their PNR Status, Seat Availability, Live information of train and station with train schedule etc.

Don't need to remember train names or numbers. Search can be done using number or name(partial or complete) whenever required. Please use the partial train name if you don't know it completely.

Find fare for all the travel classes like first ac, second ac, third ac, sleeper, etc Seat Map - See seat map and Know your seat position in train coach whether it is window side, Side upper, Side middle etc.

Search for trains between stations( Direct as well as via different station). The list show direct trains separately. Via trains list shows Trains from source to Via station and Via station to Destination station. Click one from history list for one click search.

Key Features:

= Live Train Enquiry - Where is My Train?

= Train PNR Status

= Live Train Status And Train Enquiry

= Indian Rail Train Info

= Train Schedule

= Trains between Stations

= Know the trains coming to your required station

= Search all reserved and unreserved Trains between two stations

DISCLAIMER

This Application is not affiliated with CRIS, NTES, IRCTC, The Ministry of Railways, Government of India. It does not store or send its database to any Indian Railways websites. Were trying our best to make sure that nothing undesirable happens with your usage, still you are appreciated to put some constructive words as review.

Thanking to you For Using This app, give us your feedback, rating and Consider for Future updates.

Thank You..!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
