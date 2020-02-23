Did you ever had a dream of driving trains and buses? If yes and if you had trains in your dream then this game is for you. Your dream will become true here as you will be driving trains. These trains you will be driving in most amazing locations and feel the thrill.

Drive these trains with realistic controls and feel the thrill of driving real trains. Follow the directions to reach the destination. Do not over speed. Halt break at signals and honk at crossings to earn points.

Features:

* Amazing Train Simulator Game

* Many Trains to Drive

* Smooth and Realistic Controls

* Fun to Play

* Made for All