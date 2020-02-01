Trails & Places is your companion as you explore. It comes with part of the Plattsburgh segment of Saranac River Trail as a demonstration. Saranac River Trail is a great example of an urban multi-modal trail. Youll see people walking, biking, running, boarding, blading, fishing, sketching, and sitting along the Trail. Keep your eyes open to see wildlife, nature, and the vibrant City that built and supports the Trail. Add the Trails & Places Pro in-app purchase to build your own Trail.

Get started by launching the app and choosing Create Document to use one of the built-in trails. Trails & Places PRO is an optional in-app purchase that lets you build your own Trails and Places. You just type in the description of a place as well as its location using its latitude and longitude or with its street address. And, just in case you want something easier, Trails & Places PRO features a button marked HERE. Tap it and your latitude and longitude are automatically filled in. (The HERE button requires an Internet connection as well as your agreement to use Location Services in iOS.)

Each Trail is stored in a file that can be saved on your device, in iCloud, or in a third-party service cloud service such as Dropbox, OneDrive, Adobe Creative Cloud, Google Drive, or Box. Trails & Places lets you use the built-in Files app to rename your Trail files and move them around.

Switch between lists of Places and maps of Places to visit along a Trail. With an Internet connection and your approval to use Location Services, see where you are, where you want to go (and why you might want to go there) and how to get there by foot or car.

Each Place on a Trail has an image as well as text. Tap the Map icon and see directions from where you happen to be to a selected Place on a Trail.

A Share button lets you share the description of a place or descriptions for all places on a Trail. Depending on what apps you have on your device, you can share the information using Mail or other apps. If the sharing apps support it, the shared data can be formatted with highlighting for Trails and for their Places. You can send the information to your friends or can print it out to carry with you along a Trail.

Trails & Places has been created by Jesse Feiler with lots (and lots!) of help from members of Friends of Saranac River Trail and others. Jesse has worked on trails in New York City and well as Columbia and Clinton counties in New York. He learned the importance and value of urban trails as a member of the West Village Committee which fought (and won) the battle against demapping the neighborhood. With Friends of Saranac River Trail, he has launched downtown Plattsburgh walks that encourage people to walk, look, and listen to their surroundings not just the historic or scenic parts, but the lives and work of the people who live and work in a community.

Each Trail and Place lets you add a photo or other image. As you build your Trail, you can take a photo and save it into the Trail you're working on, or you can build your own image from photos or other graphics that you have. Then, just select the saved image from Photos to add it to your Trail.

Trails & Places can highlight attractions you may not notice at first glance as you can see in the Saranac River Trail app thats part of the app. Important historic sites such as the Battle of Plattsburgh, one of the largest freshwater beaches in the US, the world-renowned fishing for bass and landlocked salmon, and exciting new attractions such as the repurposing of the Plattsburgh Oval to modern uses and the up-and-coming Cultural Cluster are waiting for you to visit with your iOS device and Trails & Places.

For more information on Saranac River Trail visit: http://saranacrivertrail.org.