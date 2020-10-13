Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Traffic Rules & Fines 2020 for Android

By Western Digital App Free

Developer's Description

By Western Digital App

This application is based on "Rules of the Road Regulation" commonly known as Indian Road Rules.

These rules are related to Indian drivers (two, three and four wheelers), while on the road to

ensure an orderly traffic and a safer journey.

Save your money and follow the traffic rule. Know the traffic rule fine at you home.

- Driving Without License Rs.5,000

- Over-Speeding Light Motor Vehicle: Rs.1,000 to Rs.2,000

- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Intoxicating Substance First-Time Offence: Rs.10,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 6 months. Second-Time Offence: Rs.15,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 2 years.

- Oversized Vehicles Nil Rs.5,000

- Driving When Mentally/Physically Unfit First-Time Offence: Rs.1,000 Second-Time Offence: Rs.2,000

- Accident Related Offences Nil First-Time Offence:

- Rs.5,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 6 months. Second-Time Offence: Rs,10,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 1 Year.

- Driving Uninsured Vehicle (without Insurance) First-Time Offence: Rs.2,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 3 months. Second-Time Offence Rs.4,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 3 months.

- Racing and Speeding First-Time Offence: Rs.5,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 3 months. Second-Time Offence: Rs.10,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 1 year.

- Overloading of Two-Wheelers Rs.2,000 and Disqualification of License for 3 months

- Not Wearing Helmet Rs.1,000 and Disqualification of License for 3 months

Disclaimer :

Violation of these rules is a punishable as per the city specific traffic rules and the "Motor Vehicle Act".

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now