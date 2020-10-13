This application is based on "Rules of the Road Regulation" commonly known as Indian Road Rules.

These rules are related to Indian drivers (two, three and four wheelers), while on the road to

ensure an orderly traffic and a safer journey.

Save your money and follow the traffic rule. Know the traffic rule fine at you home.

- Driving Without License Rs.5,000

- Over-Speeding Light Motor Vehicle: Rs.1,000 to Rs.2,000

- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Intoxicating Substance First-Time Offence: Rs.10,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 6 months. Second-Time Offence: Rs.15,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 2 years.

- Oversized Vehicles Nil Rs.5,000

- Driving When Mentally/Physically Unfit First-Time Offence: Rs.1,000 Second-Time Offence: Rs.2,000

- Accident Related Offences Nil First-Time Offence:

- Rs.5,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 6 months. Second-Time Offence: Rs,10,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 1 Year.

- Driving Uninsured Vehicle (without Insurance) First-Time Offence: Rs.2,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 3 months. Second-Time Offence Rs.4,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 3 months.

- Racing and Speeding First-Time Offence: Rs.5,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 3 months. Second-Time Offence: Rs.10,000 and/or Imprisonment of up to 1 year.

- Overloading of Two-Wheelers Rs.2,000 and Disqualification of License for 3 months

- Not Wearing Helmet Rs.1,000 and Disqualification of License for 3 months

Disclaimer :

Violation of these rules is a punishable as per the city specific traffic rules and the "Motor Vehicle Act".