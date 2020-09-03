Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
TRADISTAN provide free stock market tips & Advisory for INTRADAY / DELIVERY / FUTURE & OPTIONS & MCX to help intraday traders and investors grow and get more out of the Indian Stock Market.
Tradistan App Is A One Stop Destination For All Your Share Market Queries, Education & Knowledge.
Key Features :
* Free Daily Stock Tips On Live Market
* Daily Intraday Tips
* Daily Positional & Delivery/BTST Tips
* Nifty & Bank Nifty Picks
* Commodity Tips (Crude, Natural Gas, Zinc & Copper)
* Instant Notification Everytime we update anything.
* Live Stock Prices & Quotes
* No Sign Up, Login Or Registration Required.
* Multibagger & Jackpot Advise
Developed By - CODERSQUBE
DISCLAIMER :
All tips & Predictions given on our app (TRADISTAN) or any of it's associates are only for educational purposes like paper Trading, Observing & knowledge. Please don't trade without proper guidance of SEBI Registered advisor/s. Tradistan will not be liable for any profit/loss incurred due to following our Advisory.
New Features Coming Soon.