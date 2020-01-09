X

Trading Signals - Forex and CFD's for Android

By BinaryTech Free

Developer's Description

Our professional traders analyse all financial markets data including Stocks, commodities, Indices, and Currencies, in order to generate trading signals in real time.

We work around the clock to provide quality signals, with high winning rate, of over 70% on average.

With our trading signals application, you will be receiving real help in predicting the financial markets movements in order to trade the Forex market successfully.

The trading signals are sent LIVE, in real time straight to your Android mobile device.

With our trading signals app you will receive signals on all major financial assets. Nevertheless, if you have an asset in mind you wish to trade on and you dont find it on our app, feel free to approach us and will gladly add it you our watch list.

The current Forex pairs available: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, EUR/CHF. Available metals: Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD). We are planning to add very soon cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum (BTC/USD, LTC/USD and ETH/USD).

Download our Trading Signals app and receive:

- High winning percentage signals

- Trading guidance and 24/7 customer support

- Daily Signals alerts and winning trades explanations

- Forex signals daily results

- Trusted and approved binary brokers to trade with

- Learning new Forex Strategies

- Forex, CFD, Stocks and Ccryptocurrencies signals

All you need to do in order to start getting the trading alerts is:

1. Download the app

2. Start receiving our signals

3. Copy them with your preferred broker

4. Enjoy daily profits.

Start now and enjoy our special daily offers.

With Trading Signals App, trading the financial markets has never been easier!

We want our customers to have the best trading experience so feel free to contact us with any question.

What's new in version 3.9

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 3.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
