Tradedex 2.0

Tradedex is a tool for the AR game 'Pokmon Go' and is designed exclusively for this game. Information about the classic Pokmon editions is not included in this app.

With Tradedex the trading of Pokmon is to be simplified. By simply clicking, your desired Pokmon can be marked and added directly to your favorites. With a trainer code, you can add other trainers to your contact list. With these you can access your friends' favorite lists and through the 'Copy to Clipboard' button you can generate the string for trading.

Example: 1,4,7,135,166,212,356

Insert the string into the search bar in Pokmon Go and the desired Pokmon of your friend will be displayed. Questions like "Which Pokmon do you still need for lucky / PvP" are superfluous.

Languages

- English

- German

Official Collection

contains three lists:

- luckydex

- shinydex

- genderdex

Individual Collection

contains six lists:

- alolan

- event

- pokedex

- regional

- spinda

- unown

- crypto

Disclaimer

Tradedex is an unofficial, free fan made app and is not affiliated, endorsed or supported by Nintendo, GAME FREAK or The Pokmon Company in any way. Some images used in this app are copyrighted and are supported under fair use. Pokmon names are trademarks of Nintendo. No copyright infringement intended.

2019 Pokmon. 19952019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Pokmon, Pokmon character names, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, Wii, Wii U, and WiiWare are trademarks of Nintendo. The YouTube logo is a trademark of Google Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.