Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Tradedex 2.0 for iOS

By Khang Dinh Free

Developer's Description

By Khang Dinh

Tradedex 2.0

Tradedex is a tool for the AR game 'Pokmon Go' and is designed exclusively for this game. Information about the classic Pokmon editions is not included in this app.

With Tradedex the trading of Pokmon is to be simplified. By simply clicking, your desired Pokmon can be marked and added directly to your favorites. With a trainer code, you can add other trainers to your contact list. With these you can access your friends' favorite lists and through the 'Copy to Clipboard' button you can generate the string for trading.

Example: 1,4,7,135,166,212,356

Insert the string into the search bar in Pokmon Go and the desired Pokmon of your friend will be displayed. Questions like "Which Pokmon do you still need for lucky / PvP" are superfluous.

Languages

- English

- German

Official Collection

contains three lists:

- luckydex

- shinydex

- genderdex

Individual Collection

contains six lists:

- alolan

- event

- pokedex

- regional

- spinda

- unown

- crypto

Disclaimer

Tradedex is an unofficial, free fan made app and is not affiliated, endorsed or supported by Nintendo, GAME FREAK or The Pokmon Company in any way. Some images used in this app are copyrighted and are supported under fair use. Pokmon names are trademarks of Nintendo. No copyright infringement intended.

2019 Pokmon. 19952019 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Pokmon, Pokmon character names, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, Wii, Wii U, and WiiWare are trademarks of Nintendo. The YouTube logo is a trademark of Google Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.2

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 2.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now