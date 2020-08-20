Join or Sign In

TradeNBA: NBA Trade Machine & GM Tools for Android

By Zach Rodriguez Free

Developer's Description

By Zach Rodriguez

See what it's like to be an NBA GM by using our advanced trade machine to create customized trade scenarios, build rosters and manage payrolls for NBA teams based on up to date trade rules and share the results. Draft picks, trade exceptions and in-depth contract details are included. You may also sign free agents, adjust team payrolls and customize player contracts. Historical and future seasons are now supported. A complete directory of teams, players, agents, and transactions are available to browse. Join the community and chat with other NBA fans by creating a profile to save your posts and discuss ideas with the community. Browse through trade proposals created by other users and find realistic scenarios that your favorite team may consider.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

