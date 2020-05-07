X

Tracking packages - trackgo.ru for Android

By AnyKeyMan Free

Developer's Description

By AnyKeyMan

Track all your parcels with Aliexpress (aliexpress), Joom (Jum), JD, Pandao, GearBest and other online stores, without ads, registrations and SMS, for that with Push notifications about the status of the parcel, Russian mail tracking.

You can track the package with aliexpress or Jum in two clicks, for this you can use the import of track numbers inside the application.

Import packages directly from stores, along with product names and their images. We made it as simple as possible - try it.

Remember that tracking mail is a must. Especially if the product is of particular value to you.

Tracking packages from AliExpress, Ebay.com, TaoBao, JD.com Joom, Wish - Russian Post, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, AliExpress JD.com, Joom, Pandao, GearBest, Ebay.com, TaoBao.

More than 450+ tracking services and tracking of mailings, such courier services as are supported:

Russian Post, EMS Russian Post, USPS (US Post), Singapore Post, Bpost (Belgium Post), Royal Mail (England Post), Canada Post (Canada Post), LaoPost (Laos Post), Posti Finland (Finland Post), POS Malaysia (Malaysia Post), Belarus Post (BelPost), UkrPost (Ukraine Post), KazPost (Kazakhstan Post), China Post, ePacket, Hongkong Post (Hong Kong Post), AusPost, PostNL (Netherlands Post), Post Nord (Sweden Post) , Deutsche Post (German Post).

Terms of Use: https://trackgo.ru/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.31

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.1.31

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
