Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Tracking Freight - Container & Shipment Tracking for Android

By FreightBro Logistics Free

Developer's Description

By FreightBro Logistics

India's all in one container tracking App - Powered by FreightBro for online container tracking!

Tracking Freight : Container & Shipment tracking - Download app for a delightful tracking experience

Online container tracking with Tracking Freight is very easy as you get to track ongoing shipments on the move and get updates about your cargo which is to be delivered at your desired destination. Tracking Freight app is free to download with add on packages. By downloading Tracking Freight free online container tracking app on your Android phone or tablet, you can effortlessly track containers of more than 20 shipping lines including Maersk, Safmarine, CMA CGM, Hapag Llyod, MSC, OOCL, ZIM, Evergreen, COSCO, Hamburg Sud.

_____________________________________

The features you can find on Tracking Freight container tracking app are:

Single container tracking

Multiple container tracking using file upload

B/L tracking by capturing photos

_____________________________________

Install Tracking Freight app for unique benefits

Simply download the Android tracking app on your device (phone or tablet) and create an account for yourself. Now, you will be taken to the Home screen where you will find track containers button provided at the bottom of the screen which will take you to options to track containers using single container tracking by container number, File upload for multiple container tracking and scan B/L for photo capture container tracking .

1. Easily select the shipping line you are looking for in the Select Liner Name' in the 'Container Number' tab and provide container number & start tracking instantly

2. For multiple container tracking, upload the .xlxs file which contains all the container numbers in the 'File Upload' tab

3. To track containers by capturing photo or uploading photo of B/L or any other shipping document which has container numbers on them, use the 'Scan B/L' option from the tab

_____________________________________

Tracking Freight App is also available as website for easy access to all your ongoing shipments using a desktop or a laptop. You can contact our 24x7 customer support for any issues. Download Tracking Freight app powered by FreightBro now and start tracking!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.14

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 0.0.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now