Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Fast, Easy and Simple Weight Loss / Gain Tracking.
Enter your weight and record your journey to reaching your goal.
Whatever your Goal :
Lose Weight Fast
Maintain and Staying on Track
Gain Weight and Grow
Tracking and Recording your Weight is key to success
Tracker : Record and Lose Weight does the following
Display Weight in Kg, Lbs and Stones
Tracks your Progress in reaching your Goal
Body Mass Index (BMI)
Keeps you going with a day counter
Integrates with Health App
Secures Display when App is in the background
Your weight is your Private Health Data.
Only through your permission, you can allow Tracker to update your health profile in Apple Health.
NO DATA is synced to a third party.
Ideal for those who prefer to manually track their weight .. and track progress towards their weight loss or gain goals.