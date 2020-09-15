Join or Sign In

Tracker : Record & Lose Weight for iOS

By Peak Ridge $1.99

Developer's Description

By Peak Ridge

Fast, Easy and Simple Weight Loss / Gain Tracking.

Enter your weight and record your journey to reaching your goal.

Whatever your Goal :

Lose Weight Fast

Maintain and Staying on Track

Gain Weight and Grow

Tracking and Recording your Weight is key to success

Tracker : Record and Lose Weight does the following

Display Weight in Kg, Lbs and Stones

Tracks your Progress in reaching your Goal

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Keeps you going with a day counter

Integrates with Health App

Secures Display when App is in the background

Your weight is your Private Health Data.

Only through your permission, you can allow Tracker to update your health profile in Apple Health.

NO DATA is synced to a third party.

Ideal for those who prefer to manually track their weight .. and track progress towards their weight loss or gain goals.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
