Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Hate waiting? Try Post-Post. Let it busy with your parcel!
3 easy ways to start: SCAN/ENTER/COPY the tracking number & post-post will track it for you! Put a remark so you recognise you parcel without remembering the tracking number.
Post-post makes your tracking easier by combining 17 major couriers in one app. Available couriers:
1. Poslaju
2. J&T
3. GDex
4. LWE
5. Skynet
6. ABX
7. Citylink
8. Airpak
9. Lazada Express (Only oversea parcel)
10. DHL eCommerce
11. Line Clear Express
12. CJ Century
13. Shopee Xpress (Only for second number)
14. FMX
15. Nationwide Express
16. Pgeon
17. NinjaVan (Not able)
18. DHL Express (Temporary not available)