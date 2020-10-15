Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Track Poslaju J&T Skynet Citylink LEX DHL Shopee for Android

By Witty Data Free

Developer's Description

By Witty Data

Hate waiting? Try Post-Post. Let it busy with your parcel!

3 easy ways to start: SCAN/ENTER/COPY the tracking number & post-post will track it for you! Put a remark so you recognise you parcel without remembering the tracking number.

Post-post makes your tracking easier by combining 17 major couriers in one app. Available couriers:

1. Poslaju

2. J&T

3. GDex

4. LWE

5. Skynet

6. ABX

7. Citylink

8. Airpak

9. Lazada Express (Only oversea parcel)

10. DHL eCommerce

11. Line Clear Express

12. CJ Century

13. Shopee Xpress (Only for second number)

14. FMX

15. Nationwide Express

16. Pgeon

17. NinjaVan (Not able)

18. DHL Express (Temporary not available)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.80

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.80

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now