Hate waiting? Try Post-Post. Let it busy with your parcel!

3 easy ways to start: SCAN/ENTER/COPY the tracking number & post-post will track it for you! Put a remark so you recognise you parcel without remembering the tracking number.

Post-post makes your tracking easier by combining 17 major couriers in one app. Available couriers:

1. Poslaju

2. J&T

3. GDex

4. LWE

5. Skynet

6. ABX

7. Citylink

8. Airpak

9. Lazada Express (Only oversea parcel)

10. DHL eCommerce

11. Line Clear Express

12. CJ Century

13. Shopee Xpress (Only for second number)

14. FMX

15. Nationwide Express

16. Pgeon

17. NinjaVan (Not able)

18. DHL Express (Temporary not available)