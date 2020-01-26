Check Air Quality uses your GPS location to determine the levels of air pollution at the closest available air quality measuring station.

Best features:

1. Check real time AQI for your current city

2. Display up to date Air Quality Index (AQI) data for the selected location.

3. Share to your friends and family

- Green: AQI 0 - 50 Good Air quality is considered satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk

- Yellow: AQI 51 -100 Moderate Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

- Orange: AQI 101-150 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.

- Red: AQI 151-200 Unhealthy Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects

- Purple: AQI 201-300 Very Unhealthy Health warnings of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.

- Brown: AQI 300+ Hazardous Health alert: everyone may experience more serious health effects

Thank you use this app.

Disclaimer:

1. The app uses your location permission which will be useful in determining the nearest measuring point.

2. The data in this app will be updated on the request basis from http://waqi.org/