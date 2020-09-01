Join or Sign In

TracerPlus V10 Barcode & RFID Data Collection Apps for Android

By Portable Technology Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Portable Technology Solutions

The TracerPlus Mobile Development Platform gives programmers and non-programmers the ability to develop Enterprise Class Mobile Barcode, RFID and NFC enabled Apps in minutes.

Our Google Play version includes starter applications that can be used as is or can be easily modified with TracerPlus Desktop (see below to learn more) to meet your exact needs.

Apps in this download:

Inventory Control Track your inventory including quantities per location.

Fire Extinguisher Inspections Perform weekly, monthly or yearly inspections of your Fire Extinguishers to make sure they are up to code.

Delivery Tracking Capture the delivery of packages including who it was delivered to, GPS coordinates and signature of recipient.

IT Asset Tracking Track your list of current Assets with the Asset Audit and Asset List apps. The Asset list stores your most current info while the Audit keeps a transactional history of all your Asset scans.

INSTRUCTIONS TO MODIFY OR ADD APPLICATIONS:

Step 1: Create apps from your PC with TracerPlus Desktop. Download at TracerPlus.com

Step 2: Deploy TracerPlus apps to your mobile device

Step 3: Synchronize data to your PC with TracerPlus Connect. Download at TracerPlus.com

TracerPlus Background

TracerPlus, originally released in 2005 by PTS, has tens of thousands of users around the world performing mission critical tasks around the clock including:

- IT Asset Management

- Inventory Management

- Work in Process Tracking

- Patient Tracking

- Inventory Receiving

- Cycle Counting

- Route Accounting

- Package Tracking

- Vehicle Inspections

- Building Inspections

- Utility Inspections

- Field Inspections

- Tool Tracking

- Meter Reading

- Mobile Work Orders

- File Tracking

- Medical Equipment Tracking

- Order Picking

- Safety Inspections

- Event Tracking

- Event Attendance

- Ticket Scanning

- Attendee Tracking

- Mobile Sales Tracking

- Mobile Invoicing

- Vin Scanning

- Travel Expense Tracking

- Many More...

To learn more, visit our website at www.tracerplus.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.3.0

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 10.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

