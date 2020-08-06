Join or Sign In

Toy & Toon Mania : Puzzle Blast Game for Android

By Free Block Games Free

Developer's Description

By Free Block Games

Match 2 or more cubes of the same color to solve puzzles and clear levels. With limited moves, your puzzle-solving skills will definitely be challenged.

In Toy & Toon Mania : Puzzle Blast Game you have to drop and collapse colorful blocks while enjoying the addictive gameplay ! Blast your way through thousands of amazing levels in this amazing puzzle game.

Toy Mania FEATURES:

Complete tons of challenging levels and unlock new episodes!

Play with unique game objectives and dozens of entertaining obstacles!

Spectacular boosters to solve the level.

Great graphics and cute characters.

Super addictive gameplay (You've been warned!)

Free to Play and filled with adventure.

Fun and easy game to learn, yet a rewarding challenge to master.

Over 1000+ awesome levels! And more to come!

Collect and break colorful cubes.

Toon Mania is completely free to play but there are advertisements in game.

No more CANDY CRUSHING , COOKIES SMASHING , DIAMOND BREAKING or MATCH 3 gameplay! Just amazing simple tap gameplay!

Last but not least, a big THANK YOU goes out to everyone who has played Toy Toon Mania

Don't forget to rate and comment so that we can improve the game.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
