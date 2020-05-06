X

Toy Robot War:Robot Ice Dargon for iOS

By Sugarcane Network Technology Co., Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Sugarcane Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Toy Robot War: Ice Dragon

Like solve the puzzle? Like bots fight? Robot Ice Dragon is the right one for you.

We have been working on the Toy Robot War series for a really long time.

We developed many bots with vivid color and models. We like to introduce you the Robot Ice Dragon. In this version, we added treasure chest. After every victory you will have a chance to open a treasure chest. When you have enough diamond you could unlock the ultimate skill!!! In challenge mode you can be the domination of the city. Destroy the building, with kick-ass skill you will be invincible. In fight mode, you will meet multiple bosses and would use your skill to defeat the boss.

Enjoy the awesome fighting experience

Key Feature:

- Get the pieces out of the box! Revive Transformers!

- Be the domination of the city.

- Defeat the boss with your kick-ass skill.

Whats New:

-New game mode added. Once you defeat a boss you will have a chance to open the treasure chest.

-You can get diamond form treasure chest

-The Ultimate diamond will help you unlock the ultimate skill!!!!

We hope you would love this game, and if you have any suggestion or question please follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acoolstudio1

Twitter:@acoolstdio

youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCloJTCjRuIHzGGG8MOlk8vw

tumblr: http://acoolstudio.tumblr.com/

If you like to say something, you can also reach us by this email address: acoolstudio@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 5.1.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

