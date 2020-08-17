Join or Sign In

Township miner - Idle games & farming simulator for Android

By GOFAR Free

Developer's Description

By GOFAR

Welcome to "Township miner - Idle games & farming simulator"

In this relaxing idle game, you will help the lumberjacks chop the wood, go under the ground to dig & mine valuable resources or assist the farmers build their township.

If you enjoy playing idle games such as idle miner games, farming simulator, lumber jack clicker games or tycoon games, you will surely love Township miner. This idle game is free.

Collect the gems, crystals, woods and ancient dinosaurs bones. Don't hit the dynamites and bombs or they will explode.

You need to complete all the collections to get awesome bonuses.

If you're trying to find new worthy idle games in 20 20, idle miner games, farming simulator, a mine craft earth game, tycoon games or even lumber jack clicker games, don't miss out Township miner. It's so addictive

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

