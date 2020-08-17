Welcome to "Township miner - Idle games & farming simulator"

In this relaxing idle game, you will help the lumberjacks chop the wood, go under the ground to dig & mine valuable resources or assist the farmers build their township.

If you enjoy playing idle games such as idle miner games, farming simulator, lumber jack clicker games or tycoon games, you will surely love Township miner. This idle game is free.

Collect the gems, crystals, woods and ancient dinosaurs bones. Don't hit the dynamites and bombs or they will explode.

You need to complete all the collections to get awesome bonuses.

If you're trying to find new worthy idle games in 20 20, idle miner games, farming simulator, a mine craft earth game, tycoon games or even lumber jack clicker games, don't miss out Township miner. It's so addictive