Tower Deli & Diner for iOS

Developer's Description

Download the App for delicious deals, loyalty rewards, catering options, dine-in/carryout menus as well as online ordering from Tower Deli & Diner in Davie, Florida. Corporate catering, private catering, meals on-the-go and a great place to meet up with family and friends are hallmarks of this ever-expanding deli, featuring top quality ingredients, made fresh daily. Healthy options, holiday specials, and a variety of delicious food are only some of the choices at your fingertips when you tap the App for:

Easy online ordering with our mobile App (dine in, carryout, delivery, catering available)

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

The App is FREE, convenient and easy to use. Open daily from 6:30am-3pm, youll App-reciate the great food, super service and savings from Tower Deli & Diner in Davie, serving southern Florida including Miami Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Pines and beyond.

What's new in version 0.6

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 0.6

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

