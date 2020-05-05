Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Tower Builder - Building Games Block & Stack for Android

By sosimple.tech Free

Developer's Description

By sosimple.tech

Are you ready to build the biggest tower in the world?

Your object in the fun mobile game Tower Building Game is to construct a turret as tall as you can. Just wait until the next block is geared to the rest of the building and tap the screen to stack it up. Have fun!

Build a popular building and towers by playing the tower building game. Tower Builder is a game in which you have to construct a tower as tall as you can without collapsing. You have to tap the screen to stack a new block on the already constructed building.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now