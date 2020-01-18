Ever felt difficult to manage tournaments by creating groups , generating fixtures , updating standings and calculating stats . This app takes care of all those problems by providing

- Automatic Tournament Fixture Generation

- Tournament Standings

- Tournament Stats and Rankings

- Provide random and manual seeding of teams in group and knockout stages

- Match Status indicators

- Host your tournament ONLINE as an admin

- view hosted tournaments as an audience

It supports all different modes of tournament including

- Round Robin mode

- Knockout

- Group + Knockout

- Away and Home leg matches in both group and Knockout tournaments

- Third place match

CREDITS :

Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com

Icon made by Pixel perfect from www.flaticon.com

Icon made by prettycons from www.flaticon.com