Ever felt difficult to manage tournaments by creating groups , generating fixtures , updating standings and calculating stats . This app takes care of all those problems by providing
- Automatic Tournament Fixture Generation
- Tournament Standings
- Tournament Stats and Rankings
- Provide random and manual seeding of teams in group and knockout stages
- Match Status indicators
- Host your tournament ONLINE as an admin
- view hosted tournaments as an audience
It supports all different modes of tournament including
- Round Robin mode
- Knockout
- Group + Knockout
- Away and Home leg matches in both group and Knockout tournaments
- Third place match
CREDITS :
Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com
Icon made by Pixel perfect from www.flaticon.com
Icon made by prettycons from www.flaticon.com
