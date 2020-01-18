X

Tournament Manager & Host Online for Android

By HS9 Apps Free

Developer's Description

By HS9 Apps

Ever felt difficult to manage tournaments by creating groups , generating fixtures , updating standings and calculating stats . This app takes care of all those problems by providing

- Automatic Tournament Fixture Generation

- Tournament Standings

- Tournament Stats and Rankings

- Provide random and manual seeding of teams in group and knockout stages

- Match Status indicators

- Host your tournament ONLINE as an admin

- view hosted tournaments as an audience

It supports all different modes of tournament including

- Round Robin mode

- Knockout

- Group + Knockout

- Away and Home leg matches in both group and Knockout tournaments

- Third place match

CREDITS :

Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com

Icon made by Pixel perfect from www.flaticon.com

Icon made by prettycons from www.flaticon.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
