Tourist Assam | Assam Tourism App for Android

By App-Devs- Free

Developer's Description

By App-Devs-

This App very useful Guide/Navigation App for tourists. It shows detailed information about each and every Indian tourist locations like Near place, Map, Direction, location information. It also shows place address, timing for visits. Recent pics of the place to be shown when we click on location details. It also helps you by showing map to reach at that location from your current location through Google Map.

1. Detailed information about each and every NorthEast tourist locations

2. Near Place

3. Map

4. Direction/Navigation

5. Hi- Res Images

6. Fees

7. Timings

8. Complete Location Details

This app uses notifications and voice-enabled chat for the tourist and tour guide to come together. There is no need for any advanced trip bookings, plan vacation or holiday itinerary, use a travel agency, purchase packages, fitting into group tours or travel insurance for your visit, just wish for a tour at any time while in any major city and you shall have it.

Happy Exploration !!

What's new in version 1.0

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
