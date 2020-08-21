Sign in to add and modify your software
Touge Drift & Racing will take you to a beautiful foggy location with mountains, downhills, sharp turns and unique cars, choose your car and go to the race!
Your main aim is to drive a track for a minimal time interval with a maximal amount of drift points.
Each car has "drift" and "racing" stages, drift points depend on a maximal car speed and maximal drift angle: the higher speed, the bigger angle this is a way to get more drift points.
- Visual tuning
- Technical tuning
- 3 Big Locations
- Drift school
- Mountain City
- Training Base
- 58 Configurations
- 14 Unique Cars
- Awesome Physics
- High Graphics
Join to the TD&R Team!