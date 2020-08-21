Touge Drift & Racing will take you to a beautiful foggy location with mountains, downhills, sharp turns and unique cars, choose your car and go to the race!

Your main aim is to drive a track for a minimal time interval with a maximal amount of drift points.

Each car has "drift" and "racing" stages, drift points depend on a maximal car speed and maximal drift angle: the higher speed, the bigger angle this is a way to get more drift points.

- Visual tuning

- Technical tuning

- 3 Big Locations

- Drift school

- Mountain City

- Training Base

- 58 Configurations

- 14 Unique Cars

- Awesome Physics

- High Graphics

Join to the TD&R Team!