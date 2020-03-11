TouchMix-8/16 Control is an app for Android smart-phone and tablet devices running Android OS version 5.0 or higher. It provides wireless control of QSC TouchMix-8 and TouchMix-16 digital sound reinforcement mixers. Visit www.qsc.com for more information. The app is not intended to perform any audio mixing or processing tasks on its own.

When run on a tablet device, the app closely follows the operational paradigm of the mixers. The app and the mixer GUI operate independently so it is possible for the tablet to act as an additional user interface that can display and control a set of functions completely different from those being controlled by the mixers screen and hardware. An alternate operation mode Follow Mixer is also available. With Follow Mixer engaged, the tablet follows the fader selection on the mixer. Touch a fader on the mixer and the tablet will display that channels Overview, EQ, Compressor, Sends or Gate screen. Touch a parameter on the tablet and the mixers rotary control will adjust it or just drag on the tablet screen. When used without an actual TouchMix, the app acts as a demonstration of the mixer GUI and functionality but does not control audio in any way.

On smart phones, the TouchMix Control app functions as a personal stage monitor mix control with the option to also remotely operate the mixers record and playback features as well as programmable user buttons. The mixer operator may allow or restrict access to selected functions on a per-device basis.

Features

Input channel processing (4-band PEQ, variable high & Low-cut filters, gates, compressor)

Output channel processing (1/3 octave GEQ, 6-band PEQ, variable high & Low-cut filters, anti-feedback filters and wizard, delay)

Real Time Analyzer (RTA)

Select Simple or Advanced mode

Displays channel and output level meters

Channel and output levels

Effects and aux (monitor) send levels

Select input presets from extensive library

Select and control 4 simultaneous effects

Input and output mutes and cues

Configure and control DCA and Mute groups

Multi-track recorder arm, playback and transport

Includes TouchMix Info system, built-in reference guide.

And more

Requirements

Android device running Android OS 5.0 or later

QSC TouchMix-8 or TouchMix-16 with version 3.0 or higher firmware installed.

QSC TouchMix-8 or TouchMix-16 with supplied Wi-Fi adaptor installed or connected to a network via USB-to-Ethernet adaptor.

