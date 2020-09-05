Join or Sign In

Total Men's Primary Care for iOS

By Total MD Free

By Total MD

Skip the waiting room; book an appointment with your doctor at Total Men's Primary Care through a secure video visit. You can join your doctor in a video visit with just a few taps. Plus, appointments can be completed from the comfort of your home and only typically last 15 minutes!

High quality care:

Maintain the same quality experience as in-person appointments. Video visits with your doctor are personalized face-to-face interactions that make it easy to preserve medical history and enable excellent care. In most cases, video visits with your regular doctor are covered by your health plan and are more effective than trips to an urgent care clinic or an on-demand service.

More time in your day:

Less time in the doctors office means more time back in your day. No more battling traffic, parking, or taking time away from busy schedules. Video visits with your doctor are easy and can be booked at your convenience.

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.23

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

