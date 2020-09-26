Join or Sign In

Torn - Kings & Queens - Ava Max - Piano Tiles for Android

By GLOW PIANO TILES Free

Developer's Description

By GLOW PIANO TILES

It's Time to play your favorite songs with Torn - Kings & Queens - Ava Max - Piano Tiles.

Torn - Kings & Queens - Ava Max - Piano Tiles is one of the best piano tiles game! Come to challenge yourself while enjoying playing piano tiles, so you are so lucky here if you are piano lover, you can dazzle your friends, and ejoying with them, and you can challenge them, who can make best score.

How to play:

Tap on the beautiful piano tile while listening to the music.

Avoid the empty tiles.

Don't let the tiles touchs the bottom.

Game Features:

Beautiful piano tiles music.

Simple and easy to play.

Awesome game design and graphics.

Amazing gaming experience.

High quality piano music.

DISCLAIMER:

This game is made for Torn - Kings & Queens - Ava Max - lovers. and it does not includes any copyrighted material.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

