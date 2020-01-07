X

Top Sniper Shooter Games:Sniper Shoot Gun 3D 2020 for Android

By Blue Sea Games Free

Developer's Description

By Blue Sea Games

Play as a best sniper and eliminate the culprits from the society. You are appointed by the government to eliminate all the anti-social elements who are planning something very bad to the society. You have many gun upgrades and you have to kill all the culprits before they find you. Aim, Zoom and Shoot. Dont let anyone escape from your eye.

Play as an agent who is licensed to kill. Do not show mercy on these criminals. They have killed many innocents and now its your turn to show the real power. Be a hero by saving the world from deadly attacks.

Features:

* Amazing Sniper Shooting Game

* Best Shooting Animations

* Aim, Zoom, Shoot

* Easy Controls

* Addictive Levels

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

