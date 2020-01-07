Play as a best sniper and eliminate the culprits from the society. You are appointed by the government to eliminate all the anti-social elements who are planning something very bad to the society. You have many gun upgrades and you have to kill all the culprits before they find you. Aim, Zoom and Shoot. Dont let anyone escape from your eye.

Play as an agent who is licensed to kill. Do not show mercy on these criminals. They have killed many innocents and now its your turn to show the real power. Be a hero by saving the world from deadly attacks.

Features:

* Amazing Sniper Shooting Game

* Best Shooting Animations

* Aim, Zoom, Shoot

* Easy Controls

* Addictive Levels