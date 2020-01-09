"Top Detective" is a story puzzle game. We specially designed the three major systems of clue analysis, guessing reasoning, and case-closing on the basis of the hidden object game. we believe that we can bring a different game experience to players who love the puzzle and detective game.
Binhai City, known as the "Pearl of the Southeast Coast", used to be a place that everyone would yearn for.
But after that "crisis", she has become a city with a high crime rate. under the glamorous surface, hiding all kinds of evil.
With the decline of the city, there is also a "Top Detective Agency" that has been discredited because of the ineffective handling of the case.
Known as a talented newcomer, can you use your own efforts to crack mystery, break the murder case, and maintain the reputation of the detective agency?
