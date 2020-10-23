Join or Sign In

Tools & Industrial Equipment Auctions Listings for Android

By Beracah Free

Developer's Description

By Beracah

Daily Auctions listings of Tools and Equipment Auctions published by GSA . This is a third party app and we are not affiliated with GSA or US Government.. If you are looking for an app that consolidates all the GSA tools and equipment Auctions, this is a good app to start with. Listings can also be found on the GSA website and this is a feed for the listings published by GSA

Listings include

Heavy equipment

Specialty Knives

Hand Tools

Tool Boxes

Industrial Tools

Industrial Lawn equipment

And several others

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
