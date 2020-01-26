Tony is an intrepid man and an adventurer. Help Tony and his inverted oak-leaf moustache overcome lots of enemies and get to the end of his journey in one piece. Join Tony in his fearless adventure throughout 78 levels in different scenarios. Jump around and collect some stars for a better score. Try to beat all enemies and complete every level.

Tony World offers a great gaming experience with its smooth control pad. Enjoy the fun of responsive platform games and characters. What are you waiting for? Download Tony World now!

Features:

- Over 75 challenging levels.

- Lots of enemies to defeat.

- Intuitive controls.

- Smooth graphics and sounds.

- Awesome gameplay.