Tone Generator helps you build & play custom sound waves. This app lets you create sounds from low frequency all the way to high frequency.

A tone generator (also known as signal generator, noise generator, or frequency generator) lets you create a tone of varying frequency & waveform on demand.

The Signal Generator supports the following wave types:

sine wave

square wave

sawtooth wave

triangle wave

This app has the ability to generate noise from 1 hZ all the way up to 20,000 hertz.

Note: some humans may not be able to hear high frequency tones played by the sound generator. The sine wave function at high pitch functions similar to a dog whistle

How to use Tone Generator:

1. Slide the bar up & down to your desired frequency

2. Select one of the four wave generators (sine, square, sawtooth, triangle).

3. Tap the wave generator again to stop playing the sound.

The most beautiful sound generator & frequency generator!