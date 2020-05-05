Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Tone Generator: Frequency & Sound Signal Generator for Android

By epsilon ventures Free

Developer's Description

By epsilon ventures

Tone Generator helps you build & play custom sound waves. This app lets you create sounds from low frequency all the way to high frequency.

A tone generator (also known as signal generator, noise generator, or frequency generator) lets you create a tone of varying frequency & waveform on demand.

The Signal Generator supports the following wave types:

sine wave

square wave

sawtooth wave

triangle wave

This app has the ability to generate noise from 1 hZ all the way up to 20,000 hertz.

Note: some humans may not be able to hear high frequency tones played by the sound generator. The sine wave function at high pitch functions similar to a dog whistle

How to use Tone Generator:

1. Slide the bar up & down to your desired frequency

2. Select one of the four wave generators (sine, square, sawtooth, triangle).

3. Tap the wave generator again to stop playing the sound.

The most beautiful sound generator & frequency generator!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now