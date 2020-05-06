Available to one of the Indias best Offline Helpline App ever.

Get easy access to all toll free & customer- care numbers in India.

Keep all your customer care touch points of many businesses at one place. No need to search for numbers, or call a Yellow page, keep it handy with you always.

Imagine having all the top Indian helpline numbers at one place, and being able to call any of them at one touch.

Thats Toll Free & Customer Care No. app for you, which integrates all the helpline contacts at your fingertips.

1. Get All Customer Service in Just One App: Browse and call from different categories such as Airline/Railway Inquiry, Mobiles/Mobile Network Providers, Gas Providers, Automobiles, Banks/Banking Enquiry (Credit Card, ATMs And Loans), Computer/IT Customer Support, Education, Travel, Couriers Enquiry, Teleshopping, Home Appliances, Matrimony, Hospitals, Social Service Care, Radio Cabs (OLA, Easy Cabs) & much more!

2. Easy Search: To search any of number, Tap on Search Feature and enter the keyword for quick results.

3. One Touch Call. No need to look around or search for right customer service details. Its all there in APP.

4. Favourite List: To add contacts to your favourite List, Tap on star button on the right side of that contact.

5. Share Contact: You Can Share Toll Free Number Via Whatsapp, Gmail, Dropbox etc.

6. Go Offline: App works offline except an option to update

Application Features:

1. 1000+ contacts are available (Updated in short intervals of time).

2. Directly call the Service centre of organization.

3. Easily Search and Browse different Categories or names from the application.

Note:

1. This app is designed for only Indian Helplines.

2. Categories and the Entries list is updated regularly

3. Toll Free numbers are subject to change.

4. The data is continuously updated, and more and more numbers are added in short intervals.

5 .Please note, when roaming, additional carrier data charges may apply. Please contact your carrier for details.

Were always excited to hear from you! If you have any feedback, questions, or concerns, please email us at:

info@lightlink.in