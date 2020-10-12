Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Toledo Jr/Sr High School for iOS

By Team Info App Free

Developer's Description

By Team Info App

The Toledo Jr/Sr High School app by SchoolInfoApp enables parents, students, teachers and administrators to quickly access the resources, tools, news and information to stay connected and informed!

The Toledo Jr/Sr High School app by SchoolInfoApp features:

- Important school and class news and announcements

- Interactive resources including event calendars, maps, staff directory and more

- Student tools including My ID, My Assignments, Hall Pass & Tip Line

- Language translation to more than 30 languages

- Quick access to online and social media resources

About SchoolInfoApp:

We build great apps for great schools and school districts and have published apps serving thousands of schools and districts around the globe. All we do is develop and manage mobile apps for schools and school districts, so our focus is 100% on doing that incredibly well. The result is apps that are highly rated with features that students, parents, teachers and administrators find to be time-saving, simple and useful.

Features listed may or may not be included depending on your school or district's policies and preferences.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.9.3

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 6.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now