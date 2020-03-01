The Tokyo City Guide from tripwolf contains everything you could possibly need for your trip: the Tokyo offline map, the hotspots of the city selected by the experienced travel authors at Fodors Travel and MARCO POLO, including attractions, restaurants etc. and the possibility to book tours and hotels directly in the Tokyo app. Over 10 million travelers are already using tripwolf to get the best travel experience out there - here is an overview of what youll get in the Tokyo City Guide:

Free preview of the Tokyo Travel Guide with the possibility to upgrade

The Tokyo guide is available in 5 LANGUAGES: German, English, Spanish, Italian and French.

Download the app offline and use the Tokyo map, travel guide and trip planner without an internet connection

Find the best attractions, restaurants, hotels etc. with content from Fodors Travel and MARCO POLO

Sync your Tokyo Travel Guide with your other devices as well

Book your Tokyo tours directly in the app and skip all the lines

IN DETAIL

Tokyo OFFLINE TRAVEL GUIDE

With the City Maps Tokyo App youll find your way through the city both online and offline. Enable the subway and other public transport options on your Tokyo offline map and plan the perfect city trip. Youll of course find an overview of all the metro lines in the travel guide itself, too.

The Tokyo City Guide is your personal travel buddy! Create your own Tokyo trip with the attractions, restaurants, bars, museums, hotels etc. you are most interested in and look at the map to see where theyre located. The Tokyo Travel Guide contains premium content from Fodors Travel and MARCO POLO, hotels from booking.com as well as sightseeing tips from Yelp, Foursquare and Wikipedia.

OFFLINE MAPS Tokyo

Thanks to the Tokyo City Guide you wont get lost! Find all addresses and places on the Tokyo offline map and let it show you the way.

Use the whole Tokyo City Guide offline and dont let roaming costs ruin your trip! Tokyo offline city maps, Tokyo attractions, hotels, restaurants, clubs, museums etc. included. To book hotels, flights and tours its necessary to have an active internet connection.

CREATE YOUR OWN Tokyo TRIP

With the help of our Tokyo trip planner you can create your own Tokyo trip. Add the most interesting attractions, restaurants, shops, hotels and museums to your Tokyo guide and see them directly on your offline map.

Tokyo GUIDE: NEAR ME NOW

Filter the attractions, hotels, restaurants nearby directly on the map which are nearby to use your time as efficiently as possible.

FIND THE BEST DEALS

If youd like to book your trip in the Tokyo Travel Guide App on-the-go, you can find the best deals directly there! Book hotels and tour tickets for the most important attractions as well as flight tickets directly in the Tokyo City Guide. Like that, you can find the best tour deals for sights such as Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Imperial Palace, Yasukuni Shrine.

AVAILABLE IN 5 LANGUAGES

The Tokyo Travel Guide is available in 5 LANGUAGES: German, English, Spanish, Italian and French.

QUALITY OF THE MAP AND CONTENT

The Tokyo offline map is provided by OpenStreetMap and is continuously updated. The content from all other sources are being checked regularly as well as new attractions etc. are being added.

You have more Japan trips planned? Check out our Japan Travel Guide to get more tips!

tripwolf is a small team of travel lovers based in Vienna. We offer mobile travel guides with offline maps and planner for over 600 destinations.